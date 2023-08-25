Angola Trade Mission Application Window Extended to September 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the deadline to apply for the Angola trade mission. USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is now accepting applications through Friday, September 1. U.S. Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small is set to lead the inaugural American agribusiness trade mission to Luanda, Angola from November 28 to December 1. The trade mission extends beyond Angola, with U.S. delegates also engaging buyers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo.

“When it comes to trade opportunity, Sub-Saharan Africa is both promising and often over-looked, and the USDA trade mission to Angola presents an incredible prospect for U.S. food and agriculture exporters to expand and explore new business opportunities,” Torres Small said in a news release. “Angola is one of the largest markets in Africa, and with imports making up more than half of its food market, Angola is a perfect location for U.S. exporters to introduce more American-made products to African consumers.”

The Angolan market offers robust export potential, particularly in poultry, pulses, dry beans, wheat, and wine. Both local and U.S. industry partners identify prospects for other products such as rice, soy and vegetable oils, consumer-oriented items like beef, pork, sauces, condiments, and distilled spirits. Attendees will engage in business meetings with potential buyers, gain comprehensive market briefings from FAS and industry experts. The trade delegation will also partake in site visits and networking opportunities.

The Angola trade mission seeks to improve access to a market consisting of nearly 36 million people. The population includes a substantial middle- and high-income consumer base. American food and ag exports to Angola amounted to $236.8 million in 2022. The export value ranked Angola as the seventh largest African market for U.S. exporters. More than 99 percent of exports to Angola were consumer-oriented products. Last year Angola was the largest African market for U.S. poultry valued at $232 million, making it the sixth largest market globally.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West