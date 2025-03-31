Analysis Finds Majority of CA Farms have a Woman at the Helm

Women are playing an increasingly vital role in California’s agriculture industry, with the state leading the nation in female-operated farms. A new analysis from Trace One reveals that 63.4% of farms in California have at least one female operator, and 37.7% of all farm producers in the state are women. These women are helping drive the industry forward, particularly in specialty crops, small livestock operations, and greenhouse production.

Women’s Growing Role in Farming Nationwide

According to the USDA, 1.2 million women are actively involved in farming operations across the country. Women now account for 36.3% of all U.S. farmers, managing 407 million acres of land and generating $222 billion in agricultural sales.

While the total number of male farmers has declined since 2007, female representation has risen in every Census since 2002. Although women dominate in small-scale and specialty agriculture, they remain underrepresented in large-scale commodity farming, such as oilseeds, grains, and tobacco.

The Future of Female Leadership in Agriculture

As more women take on leadership roles in farming, they are influencing the industry’s future by driving innovation, promoting sustainability, and strengthening local economies. California’s strong presence of female farmers signals a growing trend that is reshaping the landscape of American agriculture.

You can read the full Trace One analysis here.

