Americans Serving Wings for the Big Game

Wings are on the menu for the big game this weekend. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

With the second biggest eating day of the year after Thanksgiving upon us, there’s no hotter time for chicken wings. According to the National Chicken Council’s 2024 Wing Report, Americans will devour 1.45 billion wings while watching Kansas City and San Francisco battle for the championship trophy. That’s enough wings for every man, woman and child in the United States to eat four wings each. If you ate 50 wings every day, it would take you 79,452 years to eat all 1.45 billion. It’s enough to put 693 wings on every seat in all 30 NFL stadiums. If laid end-to-end, they would stretch 1/3 of the way to the moon.

That’s a lot of wings, but still this year’s projection is flat compared to 2023, with USDA reporting chicken production levels are slightly down from last year and wing stocks in cold storage down 13% in November compared to the year prior.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.