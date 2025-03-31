Meat sales reached a record $104.6 billion in 2024, with volume increasing by 2.3% from the previous year. On average, consumers buy meat more than once per week, keeping it the top-selling fresh category in grocery stores.

According to the 20th annual Power of Meat report, 98% of American households purchase meat, and 73% consider it a healthy choice. Protein intake is a priority for 90% of Americans, with animal proteins—especially eggs (83%), chicken (82%), and beef (76%)—ranking as top protein sources.

“As shoppers expand their definition of value to include price, quality, relevance, convenience, and experience, they continue incorporating meat into 90% of home-cooked meals,” says Rick Stein, vice president of fresh foods at The Food Industry Association.

Americans See Meat as Essential to a Healthy Diet