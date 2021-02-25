Congressional committees continue moving through the process of getting the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed. The relief package proposed by the Biden Administration, known as the American Rescue Plan, is steadily advancing. The relief package is being considered under the Budget Reconciliation Process, requiring less votes for approval. Lawmakers are working to get the legislation passed before mid-March. Along with stimulus checks and additional support for vaccination efforts, the legislation includes important amendments related to agriculture.

“The measure primarily provides additional funding for nutrition and feeding programs. But it does include several billion dollars for USDA to utilize for purchasing food products as well as taking efforts to help support the ag and food supply chain resiliency during COVID,” said Reece Langley, Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council. “During the Ag Committee’s consideration of their portion of the bill there was one amendment that was approved which would extend the WHIP+ disaster program to cover 2020 crop losses. It’s unclear at this time if that amendment will remain in the final measure that gets approved by Congress.”

Listen to the radio report below.

American Rescue Plan Legislation Moving Through Congress

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West