American Lamb Producers Looking Ahead to 2023 Trends

The “2023 Meat Trends to Watch Report” says understanding the overarching trends in American meat consumption can help keep meat in the mix.

“There are challenges ahead for the lamb industry, but there are also opportunities ahead,” says Peter Camino, American Lamb Board Chair. “But the entire industry will need to make changes to improve our competitiveness and profitability.”

The report covers trends like economic pressures at the meat case, noting that while many are seeking less expensive cuts at the meat case, others are more open to experimenting in the kitchen. Others may also trade up at the counter instead of dining out.

The report also covers sustainability, noting that it’s critical for products and businesses to talk to customers about their sustainability efforts. Other important topics in the report include health and wellness, convenience, and technology.

The ALB is closely watching these trends and how they influence consumers.

