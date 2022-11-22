The American Lamb Board is taking a closer look at sustainability. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

American Lamb Board (ALB) working with the American sheep industry has created a new task force of industry stakeholders and research and extension specialists to develop a sheep sustainability report. The report will represent the sheep industry’s commitment to sustainability and describe the industry’s existing practices and goals for continuous improvement in animal care, environmental stewardship, social impacts, and industry productivity. The new sustainability task force was developed in part to address the results of the Michigan State University (MSU) environmental footprint study.

The study identified the best methodology to estimate a sheep operation’s total GHG emissions and created a set of metrics, which considers the diversity of how sheep are raised and marketed. MSU gathered production data from multiple sources and calculated GHG emissions from 5 different sheep production systems including intensive production, intensive grazing, extensive grazing, range, and feedlots. The study identified the major production factors contributing to GHG emissions in US sheep production, which will guide the development of mitigation strategies and best practices for each production system to reduce emissions.

American Lamb Board Sustainability Report

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.