The American Beef Labeling Act, introduced by Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), codifies mandatory country-of-origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef sold in the United States.

As of today, mandatory country of origin labeling for beef in the U.S. is not enforced; the requirement was repealed in 2015 due to concerns raised by Canada and Mexico regarding trade disputes with the World Trade Organization.

Lorrie Boyer has the report.

