I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Women’s Movement in Agriculture

In the 1860s, when many men marched off to the Civil War, many farms were left to the care of women, children, and older farmers. New machinery made it possible for them to produce food to support their families and support the armies.

Women kept up their usual washing, cooking, and sowing, as well as tending to livestock and crops.

And now, over 150 years later, women lead many agricultural associations. They’ve led USDA and have taken over farms when their husbands pass away.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.