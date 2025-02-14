Strasburg, Pennsylvania, October 2019 – Antique Steam Freight Train Puffing Smoke and Steam

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Wheat Production Grows with the Railroad

Wheat production grew as new railroads connected farms and markets. In between 1875 and 1890, bonanza farms, as they were called, were created especially in the Red River Valley. They were funded by rich businessmen from the east.

Wheat farms covered thousands of acres, hundreds of horses used, and huge teams of farm hands and machinery. Eventually, bonanza farms produced so much wheat there was a surplus. Wheat was no longer profitable. Many bonanza farms were divided and sold, making for smaller family farms once again.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.