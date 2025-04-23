I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Western Great Plains Becomes Open Cattle Range

The western Great Plains became open range country hosting cattle ranching. In the spring and fall ranchers held roundups where the cowboys would brand new calves, treat them and sort them for sale.

Ranching began early in Texas gradually moving northward. Cowboys drove cattle north to the railroad lines, cities like Dodge City, Kansas and Ogallala, Nebraska. From there cattle were shipped eastward. British investors financed many great ranches in that era.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.