American Agriculture History Minute: Vision for Rural Electrification

Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, explains that the story of rural electrification began during the 1932 presidential campaign when Democratic nominee Franklin Roosevelt toured the South. During this tour, Roosevelt was deeply affected by witnessing the widespread poverty and sanitation issues in rural areas.
Mark describes how Roosevelt believed that bringing electricity to rural areas would be transformative. The potential benefits included enabling running water in homes and powering refrigerators for food preservation, though Roosevelt emphasized the importance of making this power affordable.
Mark concludes by noting that Roosevelt won the election decisively, and rural electrification became an integral part of his New Deal program.
That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.