American Agriculture History Minute: When USDA Extension Service Began

Even though the Department of Agriculture was established in 1862, it wasn’t until passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 that the USDA Extension Service began. USDA partnered with land-grant universities to provide hands-on education and research to farm families. In 1914, more than 50% of the population lived in rural areas and 30% of the workforce engaged in farming.

The Extension Service’s first big test came very soon after World War I when it helped the nation meet wartime needs, especially food.

