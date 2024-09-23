Agriculture

American Agriculture History Minute: When USDA Extension Service Began

I’m Mark Oppold with today’s American Agriculture History Minute.

Even though the Department of Agriculture was established in 1862, it wasn’t until passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 that the USDA Extension Service began. USDA partnered with land-grant universities to provide hands-on education and research to farm families. In 1914, more than 50% of the population lived in rural areas and 30% of the workforce engaged in farming.

The Extension Service’s first big test came very soon after World War I when it helped the nation meet wartime needs, especially food.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.