American Agriculture History Minute: Urban Electrification in the 1920s

Mark Oppold presents an American agriculture history minute, discussing the evolution of electrification in America during the early 1900s. He highlights how electric power transformed from a luxury to an essential utility in urban areas by the 1920s, with more than half of urban homes having electric lights and appliances.

Urban Electrification in the 1920s

Mark then contrasts this urban development with rural conditions, noting that by 1930, over 90 percent of rural homes still relied on kerosene lamps for lighting. He emphasizes that the lack of electricity made modern conveniences like running water and indoor bathrooms impossible in rural areas.

Mark concludes by mentioning that this situation would undergo significant changes during President Roosevelt’s administration in the 1930s.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute. I'm Mark Oppold.