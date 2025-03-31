I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Transitioning of the Midwest

Between the Civil War and the end of World War II, the Midwest transitioned from a rural economy to an industrial agricultural economy as the Midwest rapidly industrialized.

The expansion of railroads to the west transformed Kansas City into a major transportation hub. The growth of the Texas cattle industry along with the increased rail infrastructure and the invention of the refrigerated boxcar also made Kansas City a major meat packing center. Large cattle drives from Texas brought herds of cattle to Dodge City and other Kansas towns.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.