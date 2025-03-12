I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Territory of Michigan Develops

The history of the state of Michigan is an interesting one. After the British were defeated in the Revolutionary War, the Treaty of Paris expanded the U.S. boundary to include all the land east of the Mississippi and south of Canada. Michigan was then part of the old Northwest Territory, and, from 1787 to 1800 it was indeed part of the Northwest Territory.

In 1800, Indiana Territory was created and most of the current state of Michigan lay within it. 1802, Ohio was admitted to the Union and the whole of Michigan then became attached to Indiana until 1805 when the Territory of Michigan was finally established.

