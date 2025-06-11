American Agriculture History Minute: Switching to Electric Power from Kerosene

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute reports that by the 1930, more than 90% of rural homes still used kerosene lamps for lighting. Running water and indoor bathrooms were still impossible without power.

That would all change in the early 1930s. In fact, for many rural Americans in the 1930s, one of the most memorable experiences of a lifetime was the day electric power came to their homes. It was often called zero hour, the moment that the lines were energized, homes already were wired, bulbs were hung, and radios in place when that happened.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute.