Image by Kevin from Pixabay

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Stubborn as a Missouri Mule

Missouri was nationally known for the quality and quantity of its mules. The state produced a superior breed of mules. Some were used on the western trails. Larger number were used on southern plantations. The industry provided a full-time livelihood for a few traders and feeders, but it supplemented the income for a far larger number of farmers in Missouri.

Horses which were larger and more expensive still remain the favorite animal on Missouri farms, but you’ve no doubt heard the phrase, stubborn as a Missouri mule.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.