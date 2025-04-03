American Agriculture History Minute: Ste. Geneviève, Missouri Develops with Farming

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.
French settlers arrived at what is now St. Louis in the early 1700s. They remained on the east bank of the Mississippi until about 1750 when a new settlement, Ste. Geneviève, Missouri, across the river was constructed. Though in present day Missouri, the settlement at the time was still thought to be part of Illinois country.
During the early years, Ste. Geneviève grew slowly due to its location on a muddy, flat flood plain. And in fact, in 1752, the town had only 23 full-time residents and most were farmers.
