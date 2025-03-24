Original: United States Geological Survey (USGS)

Derivative work: Roke~commonswiki, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: State of Missouri Admitted to the Union

Missouri was admitted to the Union in 1821, the 24th state. State capital was temporarily located in St. Charles until a permanent capital could be built. Missouri was noted to be the first state entirely west of the Mississippi to be admitted to the Union.

The state capital eventually moved to Jefferson City in 1826. At the time of its admission, the western border of Missouri was a straight line from Iowa to Arkansas. It was based on the confluence of the Caw River with the Missouri River in Kansas City.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.