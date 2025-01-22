I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: What State is the Grass Seed Capital of the World?

We begin today with a question. What state is referred to as the grass seed capital of the world? That would be Oregon. Oregon leads the nation in hazelnut and grass seed production.

Its agriculture is quite diverse from even other states along the west coast. Oregon is consistently a top producer of Christmas trees, onions, sweet berries, and rivals Idaho in the production of potatoes. Greenhouse and nursery stock is Oregon’s highest earning commodity in fact, value over $1.5 billion annually.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.