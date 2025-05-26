Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, focuses on the historical development of rural electrification in America during the Roosevelt administration. Mark explains that when President Roosevelt took office in 1933, the initiative to provide electricity to rural America gained significant momentum.

American Agriculture History Minute: Rural Electrification Initiative

Mark further details that on May 11, 1935, President Roosevelt established the Rural Electrification Administration (REA) through an executive order. Following this, in 1937, the REA developed the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act, which served as a model law for states to establish and operate non-profit, consumer-owned electric cooperatives.

