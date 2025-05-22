Shelby County, Iowa. This is the interior of a tenant farmhouse owned by one of the big insurance companies. Smaller than most places, it is nevertheless pleasantly furnished and kept in excellent condition.

Irving Rusinow, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, highlighting the significant transformation in rural American life during the 1930s. Mark notes that before 1930, over 90% of rural homes relied on kerosene lamps for lighting, and basic amenities like running water and indoor bathrooms were impossible without electricity.

American Agriculture History Minute: Rural Electrification Impact

Mark also describes the momentous occasion known as ‘zero-hour’ when electricity finally reached rural homes. He emphasizes how this was a life-changing experience for many rural Americans, with homes being pre-wired and equipped with light bulbs and radios in anticipation of power arrival.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.