American Agriculture History Minute: Rural Electrification Impact

Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, highlighting the significant transformation in rural American life during the 1930s. Mark notes that before 1930, over 90% of rural homes relied on kerosene lamps for lighting, and basic amenities like running water and indoor bathrooms were impossible without electricity.
Mark also describes the momentous occasion known as ‘zero-hour’ when electricity finally reached rural homes. He emphasizes how this was a life-changing experience for many rural Americans, with homes being pre-wired and equipped with light bulbs and radios in anticipation of power arrival.
That's today's American Agriculture History Minute. I'm Mark Oppold.