I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Rich Ag History of Missouri

Agriculture has a rich history in the state of Missouri in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The agricultural surplus produced by Missouri farmers was often sold downriver to plantation societies in the lower Mississippi Valley.

The best agricultural lands at that time lay along the Missouri River. They attracted wealthy farmers from Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. They all envisioned the development of commercial agriculture, using the excellent river transportation system to market their crops. The ownership of land then meant more than financial opportunity.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.