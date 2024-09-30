American Agriculture History Minute: Best Remembered for Producing Louisiana’s First Granular Sugar

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Etienne DeBorre is a little-known figure in American agriculture. Born in 1741 in a small village along the Mississippi River in Illinois. Etienne spent most of his life in Louisiana, and it was there that he’s best remembered for producing Louisiana’s first granulated sugar.

His innovation encouraged producers there to plant sugarcane in larger quantities, help make sugarcane a more profitable commodity. Etienne DeBorre, part of American agriculture.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.