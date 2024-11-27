American Agriculture History Minute: Radio Introduced to Rural America

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Radio is an important part in the history of American agriculture. Broadcasting information to rural America started very soon after the invention of AM radio.

WHA, Madison, Wisconsin, began broadcasting weather reports to rural America in January 1921. Just two months later, an Illinois grain dealer put WDZ on the air so he could provide his customers five minutes of grain prices from USDA. And just a year later, 35 radio stations had been approved to broadcast USDA markets.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.