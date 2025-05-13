Draft horses at the National Western Stock Show 2008 in the Events Center

Nathan Walker, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Originators of the National Western Stock Show

In 1906, Elias Ammons was president of the Colorado Cattle and Horse Growers Association, later served as governor of Colorado. George Ballantyne was general manager of the Denver Union Stockyard Company, and Fred Johnson was publisher of the record Stockman.

These three men in 1906 put together what would become the world’s largest stock show, the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Originally limited to livestock from the western U.S., the show expanded in 1908 to include entrants from around the world.



A horse show was added in 1908.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.