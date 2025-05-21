American Agriculture History Minute: Oregon’s Agricultural Leadership

Mark Oppold presents an American agriculture history minute, revealing that Oregon is known as the grass seed capital of the world, leading the nation in both grass seed and hazelnut production. The state’s agricultural profile is notably diverse compared to other West Coast states.



Mark highlights Oregon’s consistent top performance in various agricultural products, including Christmas trees, onions, sweet berries, and potatoes, competing with Idaho in potato production. He also notes that Oregon’s greenhouse and nursery stock is the state’s highest-earning commodity, generating over $1.5 billion annually.

