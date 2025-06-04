Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute relates that one-room schoolhouses are a part of American agriculture history.

American Agriculture History Minute: One-Room Schoolhouses Move West

Early settlers knew the importance of education, and since a large portion of the population lived in small rural communities or isolated rural areas, local one-room schools were the answer, often built by nearby farmers. In fact, most of the teachers early on were older daughters of nearby farmers.

Eureka Schoolhouse in Springfield, Vermont, one of the earliest recorded one-room schoolhouses built in 1785. As settlers moved west, one-room schoolhouse model moved with them. Abraham Lincoln attended a one-room school in 1822.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.