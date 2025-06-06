I’m Mark Oppold with an American agriculture history minute tells us today about how One-room schoolhouses are part of American agriculture history.

American Agriculture History Minute: One-Room Schoolhouses Move West with Agriculture

The Eureka Schoolhouse in Springfield, Vermont, was one of the earliest recorded one-room schools built in 1785.

As settlers moved west, the one-room schoolhouse model moved with them. Abraham Lincoln attended a one-room school in 1822 in rural Illinois. One-room schools were still being built in the early 1900s in parts of Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado as settlers moved west. Many still in operation through the 1950s. Vandelia, Indiana closed their school 1951. Rush County, Kansas closed 1959.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute. I'm Mark Oppold.