American Agriculture History Minute: Ohio Established as a Leader in Crop Production

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

As early settlers pushed across the Appalachians, many assumed that they continued on westward through the plains and on to California and Oregon. But many found a home in what is now Ohio. By the time European settlers established a presence in Ohio, American Indian tribes were already growing corn, soybeans, squash, and pumpkins. The Europeans introduced them to other crops such as watermelon.

By the early 19th century, Ohio established itself as one of the nation’s leading states in crop production. Ohio farmers also raised livestock, not only for food in those early years, but for use in the textile industry.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.