I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Ohio, Early Agriculture Capital

Ohio was considered the early agricultural capital of the U.S. in the early 1800s as western expansion continued. Many settlers, after the hard trek over the Appalachians, fell in love with the plains of Ohio and industries continued to grow.

By 1810, Dayton had a tobacco processing plant. Cincinnati was known as Porkopolis, with the largest pork processing plant at the time.

Cyrus McCormick invented the reaper and Obed Husse, the early version of the mower, both men living in Cincinnati during the 1830s.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.