How the United States Came into Possession of the Northwest Territory

F. Rentschler of the Works Progress Administration/Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute-Northwest Territory Established

Today, when we think of the Northwest territory, we think of Montana, Utah, Oregon, and Washington state. But in 1788, American pioneers to the “Northwest Territory” established Marietta, Ohio as the first permanent American settlement.

By 1813, the Western frontier had reached the Mississippi river in St. Louis, St. Louis was the largest town on the frontier. And of course, still is today the gateway to the West.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.