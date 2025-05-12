Horse Drawn Carraige at the 2023 National Western Stock Show

Pdubs.94, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: National Western Stock Show Beginning

The National Western Stock Show in Denver began in 1906. The horse show now among the largest in the world, more than 18,000 entries. National Western Rodeo, considered one of the largest indoor rodeos and has won honors from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and additionally Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, inducted the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in 2008.

The show has been held every year since 1906 except 2015 due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease and 2021 due to COVID.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.