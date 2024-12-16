I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Morrill Act of 1862 and Land-Grant Universities

Land -grant universities exist in nearly every state as a result of the Morrill Act of 1862. And when we think of land-grant universities, often universities like Iowa State, Kansas State, the Ohio State, Michigan State, or others come to mind. But there is land-grant universities outside the United States.

The University of the Virgin Islands in St. Croix. The University of Puerto Rico. The College of Micronesia in Pompeii. Or the University of Guam.

All part of American agriculture history.

