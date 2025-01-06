I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Missouri River’s Contribution to American Agriculture

The Missouri River is a big part of American agriculture history. You can imagine early settlers after finally crossing the Mississippi only to come to the Missouri as it crossed the Great Plains. And actually, the Missouri River is the longest river in the United States, starting in southwestern Montana and flowing over 2,300 miles before entering the Mississippi north of St. Louis.

The Missouri River was one of the main routes westward in the United States during the 19th century. The growth helped the fur trade in that early 19th century. The Missouri River, part of American agriculture history. The Missouri River is the largest river in the United States.

