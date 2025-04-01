I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Missouri Established Among Farming Leading States

Missouri has a proud agricultural tradition. In fact, the statue adorning the dome of the state capitol in Jefferson City, often mistaken as Lady Liberty, is actually Ceres, goddess of growing vegetation.

The first farms in Missouri were established around 1725 by French settlers near St. Louis and of course the Mississippi River. And as of the latest USDA Census of Agriculture, Missouri has the second most farms in the country, second only to Texas.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.