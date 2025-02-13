I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Midlings Purifier Installed for Wheat Growers

Early settlers in Minnesota soon discovered they could not grow the same variety of wheat as their counterparts in Nebraska and Kansas, and they soon discovered a more suitable spring wheat. However, they had not yet developed a process to remove the dark bran to produce pure white flour.

That all changed in 1865 and the installation of a Midlings purifier, as it was called. The man behind the push to make that change, Alexander Faribault, town that now carries his name.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.