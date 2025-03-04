I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Mechanization Improves Labor Hours and Corn Production

In 1850, it’s estimated that it took 75 to 90 labor hours to produce 100 bushels of corn and took about two and a half to three acres to do that. By 1890, that was reduced to 35 to 40 labor hours but the same 100 bushels and two and a half to three acres.

By 1930, mechanization had improved enough that it only took 15 to 20 labor hours to produce those 100 bushels of corn and only took about two acres. And by 1930, one farmer could now produce enough food to feed 10 people for a year.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute. I'm Mark Oppold.