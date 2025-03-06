American Agriculture History Minute: Major Change in Agriculture from Hand Power to Horses

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Agricultural production continued to expand in the early 1800s, but still by 1850, it took 75 to 90 labor hours to produce 100 bushels of corn, and that took 2.5 to 3 acres. That would begin to change.

1862 to 1875 signaled a major change in agriculture from hand power to horses. 1865 gangplows were first used, 1868 the first steam tractors were tried out, and in 1870 the first spring-tooth harrow for seedbed preparation appeared.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute.