American Agriculture History Minute: Looking at New Mexico Diverse Agriculture

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

When considering top agricultural states in the country, New Mexico most likely doesn’t come to mind. But New Mexico is often the largest producer of pecans in the US, competing with states like Georgia and Texas.

They have a diverse agriculture, including cattle, onions, alfalfa, cotton production, hay, and dairy. New Mexico has over 23,000 farm families encompassing more than 49,000,000 acres and home to more than 1,400,000 head of beef and dairy cattle.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. Looking at New Mexico.

I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.