American Agriculture History Minute: Largest Barns in the U. S.

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

As with many subjects, the largest of any item is always up for debate. The largest barn in the U. S. said to be the Cooper Barn in Colby, Kansas, measuring 114 feet long, 48 feet high. The largest round barn, many agree, is the Stark Barn, near Red Cloud, Nebraska, south of Hastings, near the Nebraska-Kansas border. The Stark Barn, 130 feet in diameter, and one interesting feature is held together, not by nails, but by tension, an engineering marvel then and to this day.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.