Apache Hoop and Pole Game Player sculpture at Haskell Indian Nations University.

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Land-Grant Universities Continue to be Added

Most land-grant universities we’re familiar with, like Iowa State or Kansas State University and others, were established very soon after the Morrill Act of 1862. But land-grant universities and colleges continue to be added as late as 1994.

Many serving Native Americans, such as Haskell Indian Nation University in Lawrence, Kansas, College of Muskego Nation in Oklahoma, Southwestern Indian Polytech Institute in New Mexico, the Northwest India College in Washington, and Ilsavik College in Northern Alaska.

Now all part of American Agriculture History.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.