MANHATTEN, KS, USA: Anderson Hall and Administration on the campus of Kansas State University.

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Kansas State Agricultural College Founded

Kansas State University, originally named Kansas State Agricultural College, was founded in Manhattan, February 16, 1863, during the American Civil War. It was a land-grant institution under the Morrill Act. In fact, the school was the first land -grant college under the Morrill Act.

The effort to establish the school actually began in 1861, the year Kansas was admitted to the Union, and the new state legislature’s top priority was establishing a state university. And that year, a delegation from Manhattan went to the legislature and introduced a bill to convert the private Blue Mount Central College to Kansas State

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.