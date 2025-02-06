I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Who Was Johnny Appleseed?

At the age of 13, with the aid of his father, he was given an apprenticeship at a nearby orchard, and thus began his interest in growing and harvesting fruit.

At the age of 18, Chapman moved from the frantic family life in Massachusetts. He had 11 younger siblings. He headed west, landing in Ohio, where he quickly continued his love of fruits, focusing on apples, planting whole orchards, showing landowners how to care and harvest them.

Of course, we know John Chapman as Johnny Appleseed.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.