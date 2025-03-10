I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: John Holmes’ Contributions to Agriculture

John Holmes is part of American agriculture history. He was born in Massachusetts, moved to Michigan in 1835. The rise of scientific agriculture in Europe, the first half of the 19th century, and the desire for formal agricultural education at the college level, caught his attention. He was president of the Detroit Horticultural Society at the time. In 1849, he co-founded the Michigan State Agricultural Society, and then became founder of the Agricultural College, the first at Michigan State University.

