American Agriculture History Minute: Importance of Company Logos

Logos are an important part of any company’s identity. Leaping Deer of John Deere, Checkerboard Square of Ralston Purina.

J.I.K. started his implement company in 1847. He wasn’t looking for a company logo at the time, only company sales to keep his company afloat.

The Civil War broke out, drawing many of his assembly workers away. But when they returned, the 8th Wisconsin Volunteer Regiment returned with their mascot, a bald eagle named Old Abe.

Case liked that bald eagle. He adopted that image with the eagle appearing on a globe. And if you look at Case equipment, you’ll see that eagle in that globe.

