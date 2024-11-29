American Agriculture History Minute: Homestead Act of 1862

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

By 1813, the western frontier had reached the Mississippi River. St. Louis was the largest town on the frontier and it even then called the gateway for travel on westward.

There was wide agreement on the need to settle new territories quickly, but the debate polarized over the price the government should charge. The final resolution came in the Homestead Act, 1862, with a moderated pace that gave settlers 160 acres free after they worked it for five years.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.