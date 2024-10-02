American Agriculture History Minute: He Taught and Began to Perfect Agricultural Practices

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Franklin King is part of American agriculture history, not well known. Born in 1848 in Whitewater, Wisconsin, King was an agricultural scientist.

From 1888 to 1902, he was a professor of agricultural physics at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. And it was there that King taught and began to perfect agricultural practices that today are considered the basis of organic farming. That sounds normal today, but it was a hard sell in 1902.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute. I'm Mark Oppold.