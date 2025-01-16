I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Harvesting Corn by Hand Continues Today

From roughly the 1920s to the 1940s, harvesting corn by hand was a necessity. Today, the National Corn Husking Association keeps that tradition going the third weekend in October each year to determine who is the best corn husker. There are 12 classes from 10 to 30 minutes long that people can participate in. Right now, nine states are members of the National Corn Husking Association, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, South Dakota, and of course, Nebraska.

